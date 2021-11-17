Fans react over fresh photos of Fella Makafui looking stunning in gym outfit

Fella Makafui has stunned many of her fans and followers with some new photos

The actress who appears to be having the best time of her life was seen dazzling even in gym clothes

Fella Makafui and husband Medikal recently unveiled a mansion for their daughter, Island Frimpong

Actress and brand influencer, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has turned heads on social media with the latest stunning photos she posted on Instagram.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the actress, Fella was seen wearing what looked like gym outfits.

The part-time musician was seen wearing a sea blue bodycon top over a pair of matching tight trousers while standing on a balcony decorated with flowers.

Photos of Fella Makafui. Source: Instagram/@fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

She looked exquisite while complimenting her outfit with a pair of black and white Vans Off The Wall sneakers.

The YOLO actress subtly reminded her teeming followers that she was someone's "Mrs" as she flaunted her ring finger in front of the camera.

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them:

"Unapologetically Successful and snatched!!"

Medikal, celebs and fans of Fella take to social media to react to the photos

Apart from the hubby of Fella reacting to the photos, fans as well as the actress's colleagues reacted to the photos.

Medikal wrote:

"Madam"

miss_afia_adepa_khalmer commented:

"Best Mommy"

stretch_mark_zone wrote:

"Looking good"

_kamsos_gram had this to say:

@fellamakafui you are so beautiful

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family and fans.

