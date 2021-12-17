Fella Makafui gives full view of herself while in a swimming pool; fans shout

Fella Makafui has once again dazzled her fans and followers with a new video

The actress was seen enjoying some alone time inside a plush swimming pool

The YOLO actress and her rapper husband Medikal recently opened up their mansion for public viewing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mrs Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong has gotten her fans talking once again with another jaw-dropping pool side video she shared on her Instagram handle.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress 'blessed' her fans with her latest video which saw her 'chillaxing' inside huge swimming pool on what looked like a high rise building.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Fella Makafui was seen walking in the not-too-deep pool and flaunting all her assets while showing her back to the camera.

Photos of Fella Makafui. Source: Instagram/@fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The actress and mother of one was seen wearing a swimming costume underneath her popular waist trainer as she beamed with smiles.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It appears the video was not taken in Ghana but rather recorded during the actress's recent travels abroad.

Fans of the actress react to the video

Many followers of Fella Makafui took to the comment section to react to the video.

Popular Ghanaian blogger ameyaw112 wrote:

"Mrs Frimpong di asem b3ba oh"

sammybaahflex had this to say:

"You go kill person ooo eish"

Actor kobirana commented:

"I dropped out of school because I wanted to concentrate on your posts"

There were many comments that showed Fella's fans were not too happy with her recent video.

New public display of affection video of Delay and Amerado deepens dating rumours

A new lovey-dovey video showing award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay and musician Amerado has heightened their dating rumors.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay and Amerado were part of guests attending a night event.

Delay was first to get to the venue among the two and made herself comfortable on a seat. Shortly after, Amerado made his entrance at the event and went straight to see Delay.

Source: Yen.com.gh