Ekua Mends Bannerman, the ultimate winner of the 2019 edition of the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant is celebrating her birthday today, November 18, 2021.

To mark the day, the beauty queen took to her official Instagram page to drop stunning photos of herself for all to see.

She was photographed wearing an outfit that made her look like one of the goddesses of the mythical ages.

Photos of Ekua Bannerman. Source: Instagram/queenakua_19

Source: Instagram

Ekua Bannerman was seen beaming with smiles in some of the photos as she thanked God for adding another year to her age.

She was standing in what looked a huge hallway of a plush apartment as she glowed in the myriad light schemes.

After posting the photos, Ekua Bannerman wrote:

""Although We all wish to grow as old as the Hills, but none want to get old frighteningly quickly".

As birthdays come within a twinkle of an eye, so does Old Age.

Ergo, Let your actions be constructive, to serve as an example to others. #happybirthdaytome. I’m grateful to God".

Fans of the beauty queen flood the comment section to wish her well on her new age

Many friends, loved ones and followers of the GMB former queen took to the comment section to react.

slayis_everywhere wrote:

"Happy birthday queen @queenekua_19"

royal_baci comment:

"See my baby Happy birthday darling"

cookieteegh had this to say:

"Happy birthday hun. Have a gorgeous day and remain Blessed"

There were many celebratory comments that flooded the comment section in honour of the former beauty queen.

Source: Yen.com.gh