Kennedy and Tracy Osei's twin daughters, Kayla and Kaylee, are celebrating their first birthday today, November 17

The mother of the twins has taken to social media to share rare photos of the little girls in celebration

The photos have stirred loads of reactions and best wishes for the girls

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tracy Osei, the wife of Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei, is a happy mother as her twin daughters celebrate their birthdays.

The twins, Kayla and Kaylee a.k.a. Adom and Nhyira, turned one year old on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

In celebrating the birthday of the twins who are all-grown now, Tracy shared some beautiful family photos.

Kency's twins have turned one year old today Photo source: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

The photos show Tracy with her husband, Kennedy Osei, and their baby girls in different settings.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing the photos, the proud mother expressed her joy at the new age of her daughters. She revealed that the girls had brought so much joy to them and was grateful to God.

"My Heart is Full and overflowing with so much Joy! Happy birthday to our princesses! They’ve brought us so much joy and I can’t thank God enough for it all! I’m extremely grateful for it all ❤️❤️," she said.

Reactions

Tracy's photos of her twin daughters have got many of her followers joining in to wish the girls well.

saaheneosei said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful babies, K&K."

ronke_azeez said:

"I want to say "my ovarieess " but I don't want God to hear Happy bday my beautiful angels."

mariam_owusu_poku said:

"God bless them ❤️ Happy birthday loves ."

tomoadwoa said:

"Happy birthday to my precious girls.❤️❤️."

mercydarko761 said:

"Happy birthday our little princesses may you grow in wisdom and peace of mind ❤️."

kyeiphyllisofficial said:

"Happy glorious birthday our princesses of Kency Kingdom,GOD bless you all❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Yen