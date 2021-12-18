Actress Juliet Ibrahim has uploaded an adorable video capturing priceless moments with her son to mark the boy's birthday

She accompanied the exciting clip with a tear-evoking message as she showered him with accolades

Many fans and followers have gushed over the video and sweet message from the mother of one

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has uploaded an adorable video capturing priceless moments with her son to mark the boy's birthday.

Jayden Safo turned a new age on Friday, December 17, and his mother released the heartwarming video accompanied by a touching message in celebration of his special day.

The video shows nostalgic memonts of the mother-son duo having fun during trips outside the country.

Juliet Ibrahim Drops Video Showing Priceless Moments with Tall Son to Mark Boy's Birthday Photo credit: Juliet Ibrahim

Source: Instagram

Sweet birthday message

Captioning the clip to mark Jayden's special day, the actress showered her son with accolades, describing him as intelligent, smart, humble, and ever-delightful.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''I hope as you grow older, the days come easy and the moments pass slow, and each road leads you where you want to go. And, if you're faced with a choice, and you have to choose, I hope you choose the one that means the most to you ...'' she said.

''I hope you know I love you and want all the best things for you. God bless you, and may you find God’s grace in all that you do. Happy birthday @jaydenksafo I love you,'' she added.

Scores of Ghanaians, including famous personalities, have shared uplifting compliments and birthday wishes to celebrate Jayden.

Reactions

British-Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Dentaa, said:

''Happy birthday handsome.''

Actress Beverly_afaglo said:

''Beautiful message from mama ❤️❤️ HBD Jay.''

Ejikeasiegbu said:

''Awww, happy birthday son.''

Teetuzbuildingcontractor commented:

''Wishing your Handsome Big Boy Many More years to come#HBD to him.''

Juliet Ibrahim Drops Jaws with Photos

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has sent her fans into a frenzy with an eye-catching post, showing off her grit and ageless beauty in a see-through outfit.

The hugely successful movie star was clearly feeling herself when she uploaded the photos on Saturday, August 7, 2021. She shared six eye-popping frames of herself to her feed.

The Ghanaian actress appears in the frames in a straight white dress as she flexed her scarless body.

Source: Yen Ghana