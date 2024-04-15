King Paluta had a concert in Düsseldorf, Germany, and it was a success as he performed some of his hit songs, including his latest hit Aseda

The musician, who recently got into the spotlight after years of making music, attracted a large crowd in one of the biggest cities in Germany

Many Ghanaians were excited for King Paluta and praised him for making huge strides in the music scene after being underground for years

Ghanaian musician King Paluta had a successful concert in Düsseldorf, Germany. The concert, which took place in one of Germany's largest cities, was a resounding success, marking a significant milestone in the artiste's career.

King Paluta, who has recently emerged from the underground music scene to the limelight, thrilled the audience with a selection of his hit songs. The highlight of the night was his latest hit, Aseda, which had the crowd singing along in excitement as they cheered King Paluta on.

The concert showed King Paluta's growing popularity, attracting a large crowd that filled the venue to capacity. The audience was a mix of Ghanaians and folks of other racial backgrounds.

Ghanaians who have followed King Paluta's journey from the beginning were excited to see him finally receive the attention he deserves. Paluta has been nominated for Best New Artiste at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaians happy for King Paluta

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jackson k frimpong said:

when God tells de angels to blow ur trumpet of blessings....no man can stop ur blessings.

AKUARH FLUGAFEN commented:

Herrr ahye me I didn't come! I was at work! Night shift!

GHANANIIBA wrote:

This is your time . Way3 underground musician aky3 rough

mykeboateng said:

Just one hit oo, hmm. You don’t need an album before God can bless you

Delay praises King Paluta

In another story, Delay stated that her recent interview with King Paluta was one of the best interviews she had done this year.

The musician shared a screenshot of Delay's statement on his TikTok page and captioned it, expressing his gratitude.

In the comments section of his post, fans praised him and said he deserved the hype he is getting after dropping several bangers this year.

