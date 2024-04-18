Lil Win Bans Kwadwo Sheldon From Attending His Movie Premiere, Causes Massive Stir
- Lil Win has taken his beef with Kwadwo Sheldon to another level, banning him from attending the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana
- The actor and the YouTuber have been having heated exchanges for some days now, stemming from Kwadwo Sheldon's critique of his movie trailer
- Lil Win mentioned that even if Sheldon purchased a ticket, he would not be allowed inside the movie theatre
Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win has announced a ban on YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon from attending the premiere of his much-anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana. This decision comes amidst a heated exchange between the two, which has been the talk of the town for several days now.
The feud between Lil Win and Sheldon began when the latter critiqued the trailer of Lil Win's movie. Sheldon's critique, which was not well-received by Lil Win, sparked a series of exchanges between the two, quickly escalating into a full-blown public dispute.
Lil Win, in a TikTok video, made it clear that Sheldon would not be welcome at the premiere of his movie. He stated that even if Sheldon buys a ticket, he will not be allowed to enter the theatre.
Lil Win sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Daddy please forget any negative talk people say about you, we know your are not a bad person
I support you Lil Win buh I think you're taking this too far.
Complete_Bhad_Mhan said:
masa kwadwo Sheldon wont come so don't worry
vangal reacted:
Sheldon sef won’t come … so don’t worry wai
PICK N ROLL said:
what can u do kojo sheldon...what paaaaaaa can u do sheldon????
Kwaku Manu interviews Sheldon
In another story, Kwaku Manu interviewed Kwadwo Sheldon after his beef with Lil Win following his criticism of the actor's A Country Called Ghana movie trailer.
Many have accused Kwaku Manu of betrayal as he watched Kwadwo Sheldon use harsh words on Lil Win, a fellow colleague and former friend.
Sheldon, who was visibly angry during the interview, reacted to a video Lil Win made threatening to beat him to a pulp.
