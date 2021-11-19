David Mensah has been named the ambassador for this December's Amapiano Festival in Ghana

The businessman met with organizers of the event which would be the first of its kind with another to be replicated in South Africa

South African High Commissioner to Ghana, HE Grace Mason was also in the meeting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian businessman David Mensah has been named as the lead ambassador and influencer for the first Amapiano Festival in Ghana which is scheduled for December 2021.

D Global Entertainment Limited, a wholly Ghanaian events, and entertainment company appointed Mr. David Mensah as their lead ambassador and influencer for the first edition of the Amapiano Festival in Ghana.

The festival, the first of its kind to be held in Ghana according to the organizers will be an annual event for celebrations of the rich Ghanaian and South African Culture through music.

David Mensah and SA High Commissioner. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

“We are excited to announce David Mensah as our brand ambassador and lead influencer for this project, David has been a major plug for promoting South African Music and has been a super host to all of the South African Artistes who’ve visited Ghana in recent times thus our team find it very deeming to bring him on board for this event” Ms. Sentini Grunberg Project Manager at Amapiano Festival Ghana said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

We are having the first edition in Ghana but will replicate the same event in South Africa where a Ghanaian artiste will also headline the Festival. she added

The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, HE Grace Mason welcoming the D Global Entertainment team to her office express her delight to the team for organizing the event and pledge the commission’s support for the event.

“We are excited for this event and I want to pledge the commission’s support for this event. we will do our best as a commission to make sure this event becomes successful and the subsequent replica of this event in South Africa”

The event is scheduled to be held this December as part of the December events in Ghana.

David Mensah: First scenes from the plush wedding of rich GH Businessman pop up

Scenes from the wedding between Ghanaian businessman David Mensah famed as Davido GH and Justine which took place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Accra flooded social media.

In what was another display of rich Ghanaian culture and tradition, the engagement ceremony has already shown a touch of all these.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, ushers dressed in Ghana's regal Kente were seen carrying expensive things from the engagement list.

Source: Yen