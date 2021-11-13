Scenes from the wedding between Ghanaian businessman David Mensah famed as Davido GH and Justine is currently underway at a coded location in Accra.

In what would be another display of rich Ghanaian culture and tradition, the engagement ceremony has already shown a touch of all these.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, ushers dresseed in Ghana's regal Kente were seen carrying expensive things from the engagement list.

Amid the sounds of Ghana's traditional drums, ladies dancing adowa were seen leading the charge as the ushers followed with the items on the engagement list.

David Mensah is an illustrious Ghanaian young businessman who is into real estate development, investment and philantrophy.

