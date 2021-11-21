Actor Van Vicker's only son, VJ, has turned 13 years old today, November 21, 2020

In celebration, the actor has shared photos of the boy who happens to be his last-child

Followers of the actor have joined him in celebrating his son's birthday

Actor Joseph Van Vicker has celebrated his only son, VJ Van Vicker, as he turned 13 years old on November 21, 2020.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his lovely father and son moment with his boy.

Van Vicker's photo showed him and VJ wearing peach-coloured shirts over pairs of trousers and black shoes.

Van Vicker's son is 13 years old today Photo source: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

The father and son gave off different styles as they posed for the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker shared words of advice and motivation with VJ.

"My boy is 13years today. A big man I must say. This is the stage that makes or breaks one. Son you can forget all I have groomed you to be but forget not, LEF, the premium on LIFE, EDUCATION and FREEDOM. You are blessed son. HE Shall continue to guide, protect and grace you with success. You shall be greater in His Mighty Name. Happy bday son. Daddy loves you," he said.

Reactions

The photos from Van Vicker have got many of his followers joining in to celebrate the handsome boy on his birthday.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below:

kafuidanku said:

"Cute . More Blessings."

iamaaronadatsi said:

"Blessings ."

ohemaawoyeje said:

"Hbd boy ."

sellygalley said:

"❤️ Happy birthday to the man."

Who is VJ?

VJ happens to be the last child and only boy of Van Vicker's children with his wife, Adjoa Vicker.

Source: Yen.com.gh