A new video showing Majesty spending some time with his mother Michy, has popped up

He was seen in one of his mother's many social media video sporting a beard and wearing earrings

Michy and Majesty have managed to take over social media with their many mother and son videos

Majesty, the adorable son of Shatta Wale and Michy has caused a stir online after he appeared in a new video sporting a beard and wearing earrings while mimicking someone.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Majesty was seen bombarding his mother's video by playing a role in it.

He however appeared unrecognizable in the video as he was seen with a beard, earrings and a pair of sunglasses - all from a filter.

Photos of Shatta Wale, Majesty and Michy. Source: Instagram/@shattawalenima, @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy, who was teaching her son some lessons in life, asked that he should go for money and love would follow later.

She added that if he decided to go for love before thinking about money, the money will never come.

Majesty was seen nodding his head as he received the golden advice from his mother and at a point even gave a 'thumbs up'.

After posting the video, Majesty's handle captioned it:

"Life lessons 101"

Followers of the adorable young man took to the comment section to react to the video

abena_mello saw a resemblance between Shatta Wale and Majesty:

"You look like ur dad"

equationsaint also saw the resemblance:

"U look like dad now paaa ooo nice"

christianhadger also saw same:

"U looking more like ur Dad @shattawalenima"

i_am_mz_yankson wrote:

"It’s maj’s hanging earrings for me"

baasiwa_ara jokingly said:

"Michy is officially crazy"

