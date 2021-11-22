Nana Ama McBrown appeared on Abeiku Santana's drive time show on Okay FM on Monday, November 22, 2021

During their chat, Abeiku Santana got McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, and daughter, Maxin, on phone to speak

A video of the lovely moment has popped up showing McBrown looking surprised and also blushing over the call

Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown was pleasantly surprised during a radio interview on Monday, November 22, 2021.

The actress appeared on Abeiku Santana's Ekwansodwoodwoo Drive Time Show on Okay FM as his guest.

Midway through their conversation, Abeiku called McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, and her daughter, Maxin Mensah, and put them on air.

A surprised McBrown was seen full of smiles as she called out the name of her daughter who was responding with laughter.

Later, McBrown's husband took the phone to answer a few questions about his wife before going off the line.

Maxwell talked about his wife's career and how he manages her brand which is considered as one of the most formidable and reputable for an entertainer in Ghana.

