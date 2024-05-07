Lady Julia Osei Tutu eulogized her husband, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his birthday dinner

Among other things, she narrated the story of how they met and became partners 22 years ago

Otumfuo, born on May 6, 1950, celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warmed hearts at her husband's 74th birthday celebration by sharing the enchanting story of how she met and became his wife.

The Asantehene turned 74 years old on Monday, May 6, 2024. The celebration started with a Thanksgiving service at St Cyprians Anglican Church in Kumasi and climaxed with a dinner in the evening.

At the dinner, Lady Julia was asked to speak about her husband, and she used part of her time to recount the enchanting tale of their initial encounter.

Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia at his 74th birthday dinner Photo source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Instagram

According to her, she caught the king's attention while working as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Ecobank Ghana.

She was in Kumasi to inaugurate the bank's first branch in the city and was made to deliver the vote of thanks after the ceremony.

Her delivery impressed the king, who later confessed he had been "mesmerised." After being mesmerised, Otumfuo waited to know and exchange contact with her.

Lady Julia's boss at Ecobank invited her to join him for dinner at the king's residence. The dinner date became an audition for the role of Asantehene's wife.

"Here we are, 22 years later, blessed with beautiful children, grandchildren, and a remarkable extended family," Lady Julia said.

"Dearest, these years have truly been extraordinary, and each day I marvel at the life you've gifted me. You've surpassed all my dreams and expectations," she praised her husband.

Watch the video below:

Amakye Dede gets Otumfuo and wife dancing

Meanwhile, the Asantehene and Lady Julia Osei Tutu took over the dancefloor at his birthday party. They danced majestically while legendary Ghanaian high-life musician Amakye Dede performed for the royal couple.

The Asantehene showed his romantic side as he held his wife's hand and waist, and they hugged and danced at the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh