On Saturday, November 27, actress and serial entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, shared adorable Instagram photos of herself and her daughter, Island Frimpong.

In the shot, Fella Makafui shows off a calm but confident look while Island looks away from the camera.

The actress wore a colourful casual outfit for the occasion while her daughter sported a white shirt over a pink skirt.

Fella Makafui and Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, are the parents of Island.

The adorable mother-daughter photos come just a day after Fella released new photos of herself and her daughter on her Instagram account.

Several fans and followers of the entertainer have headed to her recent post to comment.

Nharnah_armmah_mundy indicated that the actress is her role model as she said:

''❤️❤️❤️role model.''

Abigailvuasi commented with fire and love imojis.

''Beautiful.''

Daniel Danso said:

''Wow, beautiful mom and daughter. Cute Photos.''

According to Sam Faco, Fella Makfui is a superstar. He said:

''Superstar baako. Looking charming.''

Medikal Shows Off His Mansion and Luxury Cars

Meanwhile, Rapper Medikal has feted his wealth as he released new photos showing a line-up of deluxe cars in his huge mansion.

The La Hustle hitmaker was photographed in front of a luxurious vehicle sporting a designer outfit with trendy footwear.

A Range Rover and other expensive cars had been packed inside the compound of his mansion.

