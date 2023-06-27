Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan met the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin at the Speaker's office on June 27, 2023

The purpose of the visit was to officially congratulate Gyan for having a successful career and for serving the country with the Black Stars jersey

Many people took to the comment section to applaud him and to also congratulate him

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin called on Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan to the Speaker's office on June 27, 2023, to congratulate him for a successful football career.

This comes at the back of the former Black Stars captain announcing in a press statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that he was retiring from active football.

Asamoah Gyan at the office of the Speaker Of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan meets Alban Bagbin

Sharing pictures from his meeting with the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, he added the purpose of the visit in the caption.

Asamoah Gyan noted that he honoured the Speaker's invitation and that of the Honorable Frank Annor Dompreh.

He stated that the invitation was to personally congratulate him on his retirement after having a successful career and serving the country well with the Black Stars jersey.

"We had a great conversation on the forward on how the members can support my Asamoah Gyan foundation by purchasing my Memoir, which I launched last year," he wrote in his Instagram caption.

The former Ghanaian striker noted that the gesture was a thoughtful one from the office of the Speaker.

He added that it was great meeting other honourable members of parliament.

He ended his speech by saying, "God bless our homeland Ghana. Thank you, Mr Speaker. #legyandary.`"

Below are pictures of Asamoah Gyan's visit to the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's office.

Ghanaians react to the post of Asamoah Gyan meeting Alban Bagbin

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate Asamoah Gyan again as he shared pictures of him meeting the Speaker.

Others applauded him by calling him a legend.

Asamoah Gyan honoured at Ghana Football Awards

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan was honoured at the recently held Ghana Football Awards.

He was given the legendary award for his phenomenal performance in serving the country while wearing the Black Stars jersey and playing for the country.

