Rapper Medikal has feted his wealth in new photos showing luxurious cars in his huge mansion

He shared three photos sporting expensive designers and trendy footwear

The eye-popping snaps show a Range Rover and a lineup of other deluxe vehicles in his house

Rapper Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, has feted his wealth as he released new photos showing a line-up of deluxe cars in his huge mansion.

The La Hustle hitmaker was photographed in front of a luxurious vehicle sporting a designer outfit with trendy footwear.

A Range Rover and other expensive cars had been packed inside the compound of his mansion.

Medikal shared three photos and captioned them as: ''Stubborn season.''

Meanwhile, the award-winning rapper's wife, Fella Makafui, recently gave a tour of a new mansion they recently acquired.

The celebrity couple had announced with videos on social media that they had bought a new house.

The videos showed a beautiful house, painted in white colour, with a swimming pool customised in the name of their daughter, Island Frimpong.

