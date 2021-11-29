Actor Elikem Kumordzie and his baby mama, as well as their child, have joined the 'washawasay' challenge

The baby mama is seen happily dancing in the video when Elikem forced to push the baby into her arms

Many people have admired Elikem's family, especially the baby and have praised him

Ghanaian actor and professional tailor, Elikem Kumordzie, has shared a new video flaunting his son and baby mama for the first time.

The cute family joined in the trending ‘washawasay’ challenge and it is beautiful.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elikem is seen trying to hand the baby over to the mother forcefully but she would not take him and proceeded to make her dance.

A collage of Elikem and his family. Photo credit: @elikemkumordzie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Elikem shared the video with a caption that the mother preferred making videos than carrying the cute little boy.

The three of them twinned in matching green outfits that have got some people wanting to wear the same thing.

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions as many people have admired the family.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nsima_ekpo: “Hold the baby as you no hold am for belly.”

maggie_ecg: “The baby look like his brother Tristan!”

iamchingy_05: “Your seed Elikem.”

iamchingy_05: “So beautiful to watch.”

annieroxiebrayne2: “The outfits are superb.”

cagney_setima: “Dope outfit.”

unscriptednoluthando: “ mama must live.”

anim_ak82: “This ur collection Eli is dupe.”

Roselyn Ngissah's challenge

Earlier, actress Roselyn Ngissah also shared a video containing her version of the 'washawasay' challenge.

She drew massive laughter on social media with her video leading a team of four to act and to make the funny dance moves.

When it got to the part that they had to dance with the leg, Roselyn started behaving like one with a leg problem as she limped on her right leg.

Celebs 'washawasay' challenge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published videos of top 5 celebrities who took part in the washawasay challenge.

They included Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwar, Nadia Buari, Fella Makafui, and Cecilia Marfo herself.

These shared rib-cracking videos that got fans hailing them.

