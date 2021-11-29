Actress Roselyn Ngissah has joined the 'washawasay' challenge with a funny video

She is seen leading a team of four to make funny dance moves

Roselyn and her team acted and danced like people with a leg problem

Many people have declared her the winner of the social media challenge

Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah, has stirred massive laughter on social media with her ‘washawasay’ challenge.

She is seen leading a team of four to act and to make the funny dance moves.

When it got to the part that they had to dance with the leg, Roselyn started behaving like one with a leg problem as she limped on her right leg.

A collage of Roselyn Ngissah and her team. Photo credit; @roselyn_ngissah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her team members joined in making that funny move that got people laughing.

Reaction

The video has got a lot of people reacting with some calling Roselyn’s video the funniest of all the ‘washawaysay’ challenge videos.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

dason_luigi: “Watch it like 10x.”

esiaidoo53: “Thank you for making my evening.”

boamah3426: “U made it more funny.”

official_dacoster: “U be too much la.”

nana.mampaafo: “E shock.”

Fella Makafui's challenge

Earlier, another actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, also shared a video of her challenge.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen leading her team of three others to do the drama and dance as the challenge goes.

Two of the team members appeared startled when she gestured with her hand for them to go back and dance.

Nadia Buari's challenge

Also, actress Nadia Buari got many people on social media laughing after releasing a new video.

The actress' video had her mimicking gospel singer Cecilia Marfo's recent 'wha shawa say' video which recently went viral.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Nadia is dressed in a big headgear just like Cecilia Marfo often wears.

Celebs 'washawasay' challenge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published videos of top 5 celebrities who took part in the washawasay challenge.

They included Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwar, Nadia Buari, Fella Makafui, and Cecilia Marfo herself.

Source: Yen.com.gh