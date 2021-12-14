Actor Funny Face seems to be getting better after his admission to the psychiatric hospital

A new video shows him and perhaps a staff from the hospital together

Many people have reacted to the video and are thankful for his life

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has made his first public appearance after some time since he was admitted to the psychiatric hospital.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face is seen with a lady believed to be a staff at the hospital taking photos.

He said nothing until the one behind the camera told him to say something.

A collage of Funny Face. Photo credit: @therealfunnyface/Instagram

Funny Face responded that he had nothing to say, and so he should just cut the video.

He smiled while the lady with him laughed and then they walked away.

Reaction

Many people are happy to see Funny Face after a long while and have reacted to the video. Some only used crying emojis, while others thanked God for him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iamkingabs: “Good to see you keeping well brother prayers up.”

lil_spaco: “Miss you...?!”

still_kane: “We miss u.”

official_sunday_reigns: “Miss you bro.”

p.o.sekyere: “You made my day Bra Ben. I’m glad to see you onua.”

kwezi_vybz: “Super.”

afrifa7608: “Welcome back Don.”

boatjr.yaw: “Glad to see you back bruh.”

lightning_jr45: “Happy to see you again wofa.”

criss_icebwoy_loves_stonebwoyb: “Am now happy for you my boss……thank God ……all the best my boss.”

richmondamoh_:“My hero is baccckkkk!!!...My brother cut it.”

kurlsongx: “Thank God.”

Funny Face's saga with baby mama

Funny Face, who is known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, was arrested by the police.

He was arrested in the late hours of Monday, October 18, 2021, a statement by the police revealed.

According to the statement shared on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the comedian had been arrested in connection with threats he made on social media.

He had threatened to take the lives of Vanessa and their children, following a misunderstanding between them that barred him from seeing their children.

As part of his trial in court, he was directed to seek help at the psychiatric hospital and was later found to have bipolar disorder.

