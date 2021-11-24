Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ music challenge has taken over social media in Ghana and beyond.

The challenge started when the popular gospel musician and preacher was spotted singing the lyrics of the ‘What shall I say unto the Lord’ song incorrectly.

Her version has generated public interest leading to one beatmaker making a nice remix with it.

Washawasay: 5 top Celebs who Joined Cecilia Marfo’s Music Challenge with Classic videos

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians and some celebrities have tapped into the trend and have released their own funny videos.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 of the top celebs who got funny but classic ‘washawasay’ videos.

1. McBrown: McBrown performed the 'washawasay' challenge while on set on UTV, during her United Showbiz programme. She danced beautifully with her legs:

2. Nadia Buari: Best at mimicking others, Nadia seems to be the first to have taken over the challenge:

3. Afia Schwar: The controversial and her daughter, Pena, also nailed it with their choreography:

4. Fella Makafui: Medikal's wife got many laughing with the version of her challenge. She led a team of three others to record that video:

5. Cecilia Marfo: The singer herself has danced to the remix of her song while preaching in church:

Source: Yen.com.gh