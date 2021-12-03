Tracey Boakye has taken over the internet with her stunning beauty

In the photo, the award-winning actress was captured feeling herself

Tracey's photo has caught the attention of her followers on Instagram

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, is leaving no stone unturned since becoming one of the sought-after actresses in the country.

The actress has been dominating headlines with her social media activities.

In his latest photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey is captured wearing a white outfit.

Tracey Boakye releases breathtaking photo; flaunts flawless beauty (Photo credit: Tracey Boakye/Instagram)

Source: Original

From the photo, she stood in the middle of her mansion at East Legon as she looked very beautiful.

The heavily endowed actress then posed for the camera wearing a lovely smile.

Her caption read, "INNOCENT GIRL."

Fans reaction:

armah_achiaa_adoma:

"Your son looks just like youeverything."

sexynurse_jummy:

"Beautiful."

alisondiva:

"God bless you."

efyashaykid:

"Bosslady."

skyrymz:

"happy holiday mentor."

Source: Yen Ghana