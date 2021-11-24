Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah got Jackie Appiah and Kalsoume Sinare laughing as he tried to speak English.

Nana Yeboah, Jackie Appiah, and Kalsoume Sinare are currently in France for the premiere of Truth Or Dare, which features the three and other actors.

Since they arrived in Paris, Nana Yeboah and Jackie have been hanging out. In one of the videos shared on Jackie's Instagram stories, the actors were seen having a conversation.

Nana Yeboah has been hanging out with Jackie Appiah and Kalsoume Sinare Photo source: @nana_yeboah_official

Jackie was heard asking Nana Yeboah how he was enjoying his 'cappuccino' and he responded that the 'cappuccino is cool.

Later, he was heard asking Jackie for the spelling of 'king.' After spelling the word for him, Jackie asked Nana Yeboah what 'king' meant.

Kalsoume Sinare joined Jackie to ask the same after Nana Yeboah fumbled on the first one. Boxed in a corner, Nana Yeboah threw back their question at them saying:

"You too is means what?"

Nana Yeboah's grammar got the two actresses to burst into laughter and he joined in the laughter.

Source: Yen.com.gh