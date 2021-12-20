Nana Ama McBrown has wowed her teeming fans and followers with some stunning photos

The actress was seen dressed beautifully as she beamed with smiles in what looked like a garden

Nana Ama McBrown took to her official Instagram page to share the photos ahead of this year's Christmas

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Star actress and TV show host extraordinaire, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has dazzled many on social media with her recent photos which are oozing class.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Ama McBrown was seen posing in what looked like a beautiful garden.

The veteran actress was seen wearing a beautiful brown dress and beamed with her usual infectious smile.

Photos of Nana Ama McBrown. Source: Instagram/iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Most of the photos saw the United Showbiz TV host standing akimbo and complimenting her looks with expensive-looking jewellery.

After posting the photos, Nana Ama McBrown captioned them:

"Don't Get Tire of What You Want ❤#HerExcellency"

Many react to the photos

Colleagues, as well as ardent followers of the on-screen goddess, took to the comment section to rain glowing words on the actress.

Actress sellygalley was left stunned as she wrote:

"Wo ho tswa!"

amelli.gh also wrote:

"Definition of beauty keep glowing Nana AMA"

edufu7 had something else in mind:

"Please am waiting for my Christmas gifts"

comfortodurogyimah commented:

"You are beautiful sis"

edufu7 came back to add:

"Awwww mom you look Soo sweet this morning"

cutelisa.plange noted:

Your body is snatched mami!

akosuah_nhyirah_berry had this to say:

"Pretty woman"

There were many comments that showed that fans of Nana Ama McBrown were happy to see her latest glow.

Nana Acheampong surprises daughter Gyakie; storms stage to perform with her in video

Meanwhile, celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Acheampong, got a crowd screaming their heads off as he took to the stage to perform some of his old classics at a show.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Acheampong was seen on the stage of his daughter, Gyakie's first-ever music concert.

The highlife great appeared to have gotten a slot to perform with his daughter as they did a number of his ever-green songs.

Source: Yen.com.gh