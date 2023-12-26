Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated Christmas with her only child, Damien, sharing an adorable photo of them in matching red and white pyjamas near a festive Christmas tree.

Jackie expressed holiday wishes, emphasizing family love in her Instagram post.

The joyful photo captured their beautiful smiles and festive attire, creating a heartwarming Christmas moment.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared a Christmas pyjama photo she and her only child took to celebrate the yuletide.

Jackie Appiah and her son Damien wore red and white matching pyjamas and took their photos close to a Christmas tree, which looked bright in the background.

In an Instagram post, Jackie Appiah said:

"Wishing your family a Christmas filled with the love of our family to yours."

A collage of Jackie Appiah and her son Damien Agyemang Photo credit: @jackieappiah & @damien.stp Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Besides her beautiful makeup, Jackie Appiah wore an amazing smile and paired her pyjama with white socks.

Her son, Damien, wore a similar pyjama with his mother and red socks. He had a beautiful haircut as well.

See the post below:

Jackie Appiah's Son Damien Flaunts Bundles Of Cash On Plate, Personal Security, Shows Full Face In Photos

In another story, Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, unveiled his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, revealing his face for the second time and garnering admiration from followers.

In a post, he showcased his clothing brand, Dames County, and flaunted stacks of money on a golden ceramic plate alongside stylish dinnerware.

Damien also shared a photo with his security guard, showing his opulent online presence.

Jackie Appiah Looks Fabulous In Maxi Dress As She Washes Her Clothes With Her Hands

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah showcased her versatility by handwashing clothes in a viral video, donning a stylish dress, flawless makeup, and long, elegant hair.

In a separate photoshoot, the fashion icon looked stunning in a white designer shirt and black pants, accessorized with a green Hermes bag and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery.

The video and photos displayed Jackie's ability to effortlessly switch between everyday chores and high-end fashion, captivating her fans with grace and style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh