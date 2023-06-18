Sarkodie was captured in a controversial section of Yvonne Nelson's memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

Three photos taken by the duo together have surfaced, showing how close they've been over the years

In one of the pictures, Yvonne was with Nikki Samonas while Sarkodie was seated in between

Famous Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, and popular actress Yvonne Nelson have been close friends for more than a decade, taking many beautiful pictures over the years.

Amid the publication of Yvonne Nelson's new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which captured Sarkodie in a controversy, stunning images the two celebrities took together have surfaced on social media.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, in her recently released book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the Ghanaian actress and director Yvonne Nelson has revealed a secret aspect of her life.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson posing for beautiful photos together Photo credit: @nikkisamonas via Instagram; Jackie Appiah

Yvonne revealed in her open book that she once terminated a pregnancy with none other than the well-known artiste Sarkodie, who is currently quite successful in the music business.

Additionally, Yvonne Nelson described how their paths intersected when Sarkodie's future looked hazy.

Check out three of the pictures Sarkodie and Yvonne took together below:

Photo of Sarkodie sitting with Yvonne Nelson on one side and Nikki Samonas on the other side. Yvonne was smiling widely, while Sarkodie had a serious face.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson in a casual pose during the early hours of an evening. It appeared as though the two were enjoying an outing together.

See the photo below:

Yvonne Nelson poses with Sarkodie in an all-black ensemble. It appears they had attended a funeral together.

See the photo below:

Popular movie personality claims NPP stalwart Peter Ala Adjetey is her dad

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson also revealed in her memoir that her biological father is the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Peter Ala Adjetey.

The movie producer shocked readers with a chapter on her unpleasant experience with her purportedly absent father.

Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie ignored her after she terminated pregnancy

In her most recent memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the renowned actress also made a startling revelation about a very personal incident with the well-known singer Sarkodie.

The story goes in-depth on the mental upheaval she went through when she discovered she was pregnant with Sarkodie's child and had to decide whether or not to keep the pregnancy.

