Rapper Medikal has released amazing photos showing off his wealth

The La Hustle hitmaker flaunted a Bentley, other luxurious whips, and an expensive designer wristwatch

Fans and followers have commented underneath his Instagram post

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has flaunted a Bentley, other luxurious whips, and an expensive wristwatch in some Instagram photos.

In the shots, the La Hustle hitmaker is seen sitting on one of his luxury vehicles inside his mansion as he faced the camera.

Medikal is one of the biggest musicians in Ghana with popular records and expensive properties to his name.

Medikal Shows Off Expensive Bentley in His Mansion; Photos Get Fans Talking Photo credit: Medikal

The award-winning rapper's wife, Fella Makafui, recently gave a tour of a new mansion they recently acquired.

The celebrity couple had announced with videos on social media that they had bought a new house.

The videos showed a beautiful house, painted in white colour, with a swimming pool customised in the name of their daughter, Island Frimpong.

Medika shows his great taste by purchasing expensive luxury brands. Many have reacted to his recent Instagram post.

See his recent post below;

Reactions

His wife, Fella Makafui asked:

''Chairman anything for the girl?''

Music duo, Kecheglobal said:

''More than more than .''

Ekowmoorezee commented:

''@amgmedikal chairman de carpero, you do all.''

Minchasandeep

''Love your face❤️Love all of you❤️.''

Fella Makafui Releases Latest Photos of Daughter Island

Meanwhile, actress Fella Makafui is a doting parent to one adorable little princess, Island Frimpong, and she never misses the opportunity to show her off on social media.

The famous entertainer has warmed hearts with new candid photos of her daughter glowing with smiles.

Fella Makafui, who doubles up as a brand influencer and serial entrepreneur, also uploaded videos marketing a brand on her Instagram account.

