Actress Fella Makafui has uploaded candid photos of her daughter, Island Frimpong, on Instagram

She posted the snaps along with other frames and videos of herself marketing a brand

Her little princess was photographed beaming with smiles

Actress Fella Makafui is a doting parent to one adorable little princess, Island Frimpong, and she never misses the opportunity to show her off on social media.

The famous entertainer has warmed hearts with new candid photos of her daughter glowing with smiles.

Fella Makafui, who doubles up as a brand influencer and serial entrepreneur, also uploaded videos marketing a brand on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Island looked adorable in a colourful outfit as she beamed for a shot. The little angel seemed unaware when she was photographed in another frame.

Island is the heartbeat of Fella Makafui, and as a first-time mother, she expresses it in many forms, including sharing her daughter with the world.

The actress is married to the award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known professionally as Medikal. The celebrity couple gave birth to Island Frimpong in August 2020.

Source: Yen Ghana