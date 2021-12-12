Abena Korkor has dropped jaws after posting spicy videos of herself cooling off in a pool

The Ghanaian media personality and brand influencer flaunted her huge backside in hot swimwear

Her videos have erupted a massive stir, garnering the comments of followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Media personality and brand influencer, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has dropped jaws after posting videos of herself swimming in eye-catching swimwear.

The sensational social media star was feeling herself as she went about striding her grit in the swimming pool. She expressed confidence in her plus-size body.

Abena Korkor can be seen displaying her skills in the pool from one end to the other.

Abena Korkor 'Causes Storm' as She Shows Off Her Raw Backside in Swimming Pool Videos Photo credit: Abena Korkor

Source: Instagram

The body positivity advocate brandished her plus-size figure in the videos, which have amassed tons of reactions from her fans on social media.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Watch the videos below;

The visuals have garnered thousands of reactions and tons of comments from her fans and followers, with many expressing their views about her natural beauty.

Reactions

Iamekowfynn said:

''Finish us ❤️.''

P.bediako commented:

''You look beautiful each and every day ❤️❤️.''

Dk_sammy_official said:

''Enjoying ur life sweetie sister.''

Paa_frank1 remarked:

''Girl, your leg alone is something else .''

Ellenafiaa.ando said:

''Beautiful location, Abena pls where is this in GH.''

''What a wow, Abena, heavy heavy,'' Sammy Dee said.

Juliet Ibrahim Drops Latest Video

Meanwhile, Yen.com.gh earlier reported that, Juliet Ibrahim has released a candid video sporting a casual outfit and showing her natural face without her usual makeup.

In the video, she expresses excitement about Christmas coming early for herself and the family.

The famous entertainer has warmed the hearts of many with the new video glowing with smiles and looking unblemished without beauty-enhancing accessories.

Source: Yen.com.gh