Obaapa Christy: GH gospel star celebrates birthday with Cinderella-themed photos

Obaapa Christy is a year older today, December 7, 2021

To mark the big day, the songstress took to her official IG page to share lovely photos

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to celebrate her massively

Multiple award-winning local gospel powerhouse, Obaapa Christy, has every reason to thank God as she has turned a new age today, December 7, 2021.

To mark the big day, the silky-voiced gospel singer took to her official Instagram page to post lovely birthday photos she took.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the W'asue Me hitmaker was seen glowing in a beautiful purple ball gown.

Photos of Obaapa Christy. Source: Instagram/obaapachristyofficial

Source: Instagram

She posed inside what looked like a plush storey building as her photos were taken to mark the August celebration.

Obaapa Christy was seen beaming with smiles as she glowed in her outfit and complimented her loos with make-up.

The Glory crooner, in one of the photos, was seen seating on a flight of stairs while touching the wall with her face.

After posting the photos, Obaapa Christy captioned them:

"God, from the bottom of my Heart, I say Thank you for blessing me with another beautiful year. I'm grateful for this priceless gift that you have bestowed upon me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY OBAAPA ADWOA CHRISTY FRANKE"

Fans react to the photos

Many fans of the gospel singer took to the comment section to react to the photos and also wish her well.

ohemaawoyeje came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday Queen we luv u"

queeneshun1 wrote:

"Happy birthday Queen"

nsafoahemaa had this to say:

"Happy Glorious Birthday big sis, may God bless you in all your endeavours."

mabeladzogble also wrote:

"Happy birthday to you continue to shine in the glory of God"

There were many comments that showed the fans of Obaapa Christy were glad to celebrate her birthday with her.

