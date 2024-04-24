A video of Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi interviewing New Force Cheddar has gone viral on social media

Renowned Ghanaian comedian and actor, Akwasi Boadi known in showbiz as Akrobeto has a great time during an interaction with the founder and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

The interview which was meant to be a serious discussion about Cheddar's presidential ambitions commenced on a lighter note.

It started with a toast, as both personalities poured some watermelon juice into glasses and clinked the glasses together.

This session was followed by a brief introduction by Cheddar after Akrobeto asked him to tell the Ghanaians about himself.

They proceeded to talk about Nana Kwame Bediako's presidential ambitions and how he intends to steer affairs when he becomes President.

Netizens react to video:

The video which has since gone viral has garnered various reactions online.

@kynos Professional wrote:

"Just realised am watching for the 3rd time. Freedom."

@Black Nature wrote:

"Healthy conversation."

@Kofi Appiah wrote:

"Nice interview."

Ghanaian actor interacts with pilots in the middle of flight, funny video cracks ribs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about Ghanaian actor Akrobeto, when he joined some pilots on a plane.

Akrobeto had a funny moment on a plane that got social media users laughing their hearts out. In the middle of the flight, one of the pilots, who happened to be an old acquaintance, recognized him and asked him to come to the cockpit of the plane.

The pilot jovially told Akrobeto he would love for him to be a co-pilot for the rest of the journey and land the plane.

Akrobeto looked surprised and laughed at the gesture bragging that he could land the aircraft. Despite his bragging, the actor had a look on his face that suggested he lacked the confidence to fly the aircraft.

