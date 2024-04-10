GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere is no longer a brand ambassador for Tonino Lamborghini energy drink

Serwaa was unveiled as the brand's ambassador to much fanfare in September 2023

YEN.com.gh checks reveal her ambassadorial deal ended in December 2023 but has only come public amid her leaked video saga

Ghanaian broadcaster Joyce Serwaa Amihere has lost one of her numerous brand ambassadorial deals. She is no longer the brand ambassador for Tonino Lamborghini energy drink.

Serwaa Amihere was unveiled as the drinks brand ambassador in September 2023. Her arrival at the ceremony in a red Lamborghini sparked reactions online.

Serwaa Amihere Suffers Big Blow After Henry Fitz Video, Loses Lamborghini Energy Drink Deal

Serwaa Amihere had to clarify the ownership of the Lamborghini she rode to her unveiling as the energy drink's ambassador.

Barely six months after the razzmatazz, YEN.com.gh has gathered that Serwaa is no longer working as Tonino Lamborghini's ambassador.

Renowned radio presenter Ebenezer Donkoh aka NY DJ first broke the news that Serwaa had "lost her brand ambassadorial with Lamborghini energy drink."

Following the trending news that Henry Fitz circulated the GHOne TV broadcaster's private video on social media, NY DJ wondered if the scandal was related to the loss of her ambassadorial deal.

Did Serwaa Amihere lose Tonino Lamborghini ambassadorial deal because of Henry Fitz video?

YEN.com.gh checks have, however, revealed that the ending of Serwaa's deal with Tonino Lamborghini was unrelated to the viral video.

According to an associate of the company's CEO, the contract with Serwaa Amihere ended in December 2023, three months before the video emerged.

He explained that the company had already moved on to pick other ambassadors.

Henry Fitz reacts as police drag him to court over Serwaa Amihere video

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz has responded to the prosecution hanging over his head because of Serwaa Amihere's leaked video.

In a Snapchat post, Henry Fitz, who still maintained his innocence over the leaked video, dared her to try harder.

"Nice try, but try harder. You do not play monkey games with the lion!!! Find yourself a kangaroo," he said.

