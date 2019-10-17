Ghanaian actress and TV personality Joselyn Dumas has a beautiful all-grown daughter known as Senia

Joselyn's daughter who is from the actress marriage which ended in the US some years ago rarely comes up on social media

YEN.com.gh has bumped into photos of Senia and she looks almost like her mother in appearance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photos of Joselyn Dumas' daughter have popped up online showing the now-teenage girl growing up beautiful in the mold of her mother.

Joselyn Dumas, one of the most beautiful loved actresses in Ghana, is known to be a mother to one daughter.

Joselyn Dumas' daughter Senia has popped up online Photo source: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Original

While Joselyn has never shied away and has always been proud to be a mother, she has been able to shield her daughter from the media limelight.

Joselyn and her daughter Senia Photo source: @joselyndumas

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The beautiful girl who is growing into a fine young lady only pops on social media on rare occasions. YEN.com.gh has sighted photos of Joselyn's daughter who is now a teenager.

Joselyn's daughter is known as Senia and she was born out of the actress' marriage during her time in the US which ended in divorce.

In one of the photos, Joselyn posed with the three generations of women in her family. She had her mother sitting in-between her and Senia.

Joselyn Dumas, her mother, and Senia Photo credit: Instagram/Joselyn Dumas

Source: UGC

Clearly, Joselyn's daughter is just growing as beautiful as her mother.

Joselyn Dumas' old photos as a plus-size lady stirs mixed reactions from fans

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Joselyn Dumas had shared some stunning throwback photos on social media.

The photos show the award-winning actress as a plus-size lady back in the day unlike her hourglass shape now.

Dumas' photos which were shared on her Instagram page to motivate fans have stirred mixed reactions.

Joselyn Dumas gushes over her forehead in latest photos

Earlier, Joselyn Dumas gushes over her forehead Meanwhile, Joselyn Dumas recently wowed many people on social media with her matchless beauty while gushing over her forehead.

The actress was seated in what looked like her living room as she rocked a white t-shirt and sported some sunglasses.

Source: YEN.com.gh