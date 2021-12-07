Sandra Ankobiah has lent a helping hand to people who engage in business at the Mallam Attah Market

The lawyer and NGO decided to fumigate the popular Ghanaian market to ready it for Christmas sales

Sandra Ankobiah, aside her heart of gold, is noted for posting adorable photos and videos of herself online

Pretty Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has showed she has a heart of gold and extended a helping hand to those at the Mallam Attah Market.

Sandra Ankobiah and her Women’s Institute organised a fumigation exercise inside the Mallam Attah Market on Sunday, December 5, 2021, to make the market safe for traders and consumers ahead of Christmas.

She was seen in her protective clothes as she personally joined in the efforts to rid the market of rodents and insects.

The pretty lawyer took to her official Instagram page to make the announcement.

The exercise was in response to calls to disinfect marketplaces across the country since they have become high-risk areas for spreading COVID-19.

Sandra and her team believe making the market a safe zone for traders through fumigation will contribute to bringing life to normalcy.

The fumigation exercise on Sunday started at 5 am and lasted for about three hours. Every nook and cranny of the market was disinfected.

The exercise was part of Sandra’s Women’s Institute’s initiative to promote good health among women and also empower them.

Earlier in October, Sandra Ankobiah organised a free Breast Screening Exercise for market women in Madina.

