Akuapem Poloo has made her first official statement after her release from prison

The actress shared a photo with her son and thanked all who supported her in the difficult times

The actress was seen dancing happily as she flaunted her early Christmas present - a new mobile phone following her release

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has dropped an official statement on social media after her release from prison.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Akuapem Poloo took to the social media platform to express her appreciation to all who have supported her from day one.

The "edey pain you" crooner reshared a photo she took with her son days before her court case that landed her in jail.

Photos of Akuapem Poloo with her son. Source: Instagram/@akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Akuapem Poloo and her son Chief were seen wearing beautiful outfits made from the same African print design.

After posting the photo, Poloo wrote:

"THANK YOU ALL GOD RICHLY BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU, YOUR GIRL IS OUT"

Many react to the photo

Colleagues as well as fans of the actress took to the comment section to share their views on the post.

gloriaosarfo wrote:

"Glory To God Our Prayer Worked God listened Stay blessed and highly protected always Rosy"

ama_shatta11 had this to say:

"Am very happy now we bless God"

whats_up_gh also commented:

"Welcome sweetheart..God's got you..stay blessed"

Akuapem Poloo's 90-day sentence changed by Court of Appeal

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal unanimously granted the prayer of Rosemond Alade Brown and ended up sending her out of jail earlier than scheduled.

Reports had it that her jail term was changed from imprisonment to a fine after her case was appealed.

The actress is now expected to pay GHC12,000 after her lawyer Andrew Kojo Vortia moved his application and prayed the court to impose a non-custodial sentence rather than a custodial sentence.

Tonto Dikeh spills dirty secrets of celebs after recent visit to Ghana; screenshot leaks

Meanwhile, well-known Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has dropped a bombshell about the fake lifestyle of celebrities following her recent visit to Ghana.

In a post she made on social media and spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian actress advised all those who were under pressure to make it in life at all costs due to how a celeb is living.

According to the pretty Nigerian actress, many celebs were living fake lives and that it was even possible that ordinary people were living better than the celebs.

Source: Yen