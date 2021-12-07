Joe Mettle has been spotted in a video spending time with his wife

The duo appeared to be vacationing outside the country as they chronicled their adventures

The award-winning gospel singer and his wife welcomed their first child weeks ago

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle and his wife Selassie have given off some couple goals in a new video of them vacationing abroad.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on Instagram, Joe Mettle and his wife were seen spending quality time together.

They chronicled their breakfast, lunch and dinner dates as they dined in expensive-looking restaurants outside the country.

The power couple were also seen taking romantic night walks as they enjoyed each other's company.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Joe Mettle's wife, Selassie, who poured out her heart to her hubby.

After posting the video, she captioned it:

"It’s the little things that you do♥️♥️ Love you baby! @joemettle. God bless you for everything

I celebrate you everyday ! You’re too special ! You’re a good man !

May God bless the work of your hands and your good heart to many. Love you Daddy Joe!!!!!! #itsthevibeforme"

Many fans react to the lovely video

Fans of the gospel singer took to the comment section to react to the video.

shadrach_mensahkwesi commented:

"Katalabayaaaaa. Rhythmically rhyming @serlcy_d"

faustina_assabil wrote:

"It’s the everything for me! My people"

adinkrarepublic had this to say:

"Beautiful couple"

ashardey_ty commented:

"We love to see it"

Source: Yen