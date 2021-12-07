Choqolate GH drops stunning new photo as she jabs critics; fans react

Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with a new photo

The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo glowing as usual

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Pretty Ghanaian dancehall singer and businesswoman, Choqolate GH, has once again dazzled the internet with her new photo which is causing a stir online.

In the latest photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen flaunting her matchless beauty as she posed in front of a car.

The pretty artiste and entrepreneur was captured in a street photograph as she look dead-on into the camera.

Photos of Choqolate GH. Source: Instagram/@choqolate GH

Source: Instagram

She was captured wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of leggings and complimented her outfit with a Burberry clutch.

Choqolate GH was in the akimbo stance as the camera lens captured her natural face without make-up.

After posting the photo, Choqolate GH captioned it:

"stay away from people that still see the old you n don’t respect the current you"

Fans react to the photo and accompanying caption

Many followers of the gorgeous young lady took to the comment section to shower sweet words on her.

requinyannickle wrote:

"Bella Donna"

joelrayishman commented:

"A Goddess"

hicks.rico poured out his emotions:

"Love you"

alliysalmini160 thanked God for creating Choqolate GH:

"Oh thank you Jesus"

samuel_dz_ also complimented the singer:

You look beautiful"

There were many comments that showed many people were madly in love with Choqolate GH's latest photo.

Choqolate GH has alsways been considered as singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns' look alike due to the striking resemblance they share.

