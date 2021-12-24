A video showing some caretakers of Kuami Eugene manhandling one of his fans at an event

The young man tried hugging Kuami Eugene when he made a surprise attendance at the event to perform

While holding the singer, some bodyguards rushed and pried him from getting too close

A trending video showing Walahi singer Kuami Eugene's bodyguards manhandling one of his fans during a surprise performance has popped up online.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on blogger Zionfelix's website, Kuami Eugene was announced to take the stage at an event.

When Kuami Eugene made his entrance to the surprise of the people at the event, one of his diehard fans rushed to his side.

Photos of Kuami Eugene. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The young man who was wearing a white Kaftan, immediately hugged the Angela hitmaker and held on tightly as Kuami Eugene performed.

Seeing that his fan was admiring him, Kuami Eugene also placed his hands around the neck of the young man as a way of accepting the hug.

However, some of the handlers who had been assigned to the singer's security detail quickly rushed in a shoved the man away.

The people who were gathered just looked on but it appeared the fan was peeved and was seen in the video bemoaning the treatment meted out to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh