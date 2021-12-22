Kisa Gbekle has stepped out to town to show off the enhanced body after her surgery all the way in Turkey

She was seen in a black dress while beaming with smiles as she took the stroll

Earlier she claimed that having one's body enhanced was more painful than childbearing

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has been spotted in a video flaunting her transformed shape while beaming with smiles following her body enhancement in Turkey.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official page Instagram, Kisa was spotted catwalking in front of what looked like a hotel.

She was seen beaming with smiles as she flaunted her backside for the rest of the world to see her enhanced body.

Photos of Actress Kisa Gbekle. Source: Instagram/kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Kisa Gbekle captioned it with many emojis to show she was more than happy and excited about her new look.

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of Kisa took to the comment section to react to the video and showered praises on her.

Budding musician ionareine wrote:

"Body yaazo"

Pretty actress vickyzugah also wrote:

"Can’t wait to hug you"

adel_royal_gh commented:

"I love your skin, can you tell me your skin plug?"

__bwaa had this to say:

"Mama Reign it’s the;e bodzzzzyyyy for me"

chichineblett wrote:

"This is beautiful"

beauty_and_more_gh commented:

"You look amazing"

glody_drezz had this to say:

"U are too much"

iam_aktiv wrote:

"They will not know"

christabelowusu7 stated the obvious:

"Kisa you look great"

