Twene Jonas has sent well wishes to Ghanaians on the occasion of Christmas

The popular vlogger was heard trying to speak like an American while delivering compliments of the season

Twene Jonas is noted for lashing out at government functionaries and celebs who trend for the wrong reasons

Popular Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has sent many people rolling on the floor with laughter after he sent his Christmas message to his fans.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Twene Jonas was seen dressed in winter clothes as he walked on the streets of USA.

He stopped somewhere through the journey and decided to send his Christmas message to his fans and followers.

Twene Jonas decided to employ his locally acquired foreign accent in sending out his Christmas message.

The "glass nkoaa" crooner was heard saying "Happy holidays to y'all" while speaking like an American.

