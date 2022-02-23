Alban Bagbin has been spotted in a video jabbing Parliamentarians over their recent conduct in the house

A rather peeved Speaker of Parliament chided members of the house for not living up to the responsibilities placed on them

He was heard asking a member of the august house to "shut up" when the person tried to interject

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament Alban Bagbin has caused a stir on social media for threatening to get recalcitrant Members of Parliament arrested for disrupting proceedings.

He told MPs on Wednesday afternoon that Parliament is not a place for joking but serious national business.

The Speaker had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, for dismissing a motion to constitute a bipartisan Committee to probe into government’s Covid-19 expenditure.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Mr Bagbin said that Mr Osei-Owusu’s decision to overrule his ruling over the matter, particularly when he had admitted the motion is unconstitutional, illegal and offensive.

He described recent happenings as the First Deputy Speaker’s penchant to overturn his rulings.

The breach, he said, makes him sick.

In a response by an MP to his comment, the Speaker told the MP “to shut up.”

