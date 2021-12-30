The daughter of Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa Satekla is a year older today

Jidula was spotted looking pretty as usual in photos believed to have been taken for the special celebration

Stonebwoy's daughter is noted for the many home-made videos she stars in with her brother Jah Jah

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter and first child of dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Satekla and Dr Louisa is a year older today.

December 30, 2021, happens to mark the 4th birthday of the pretty young girl and she cannot keep calm about it.

To mark the big day, mother of the young girl, Dr Louisa Satekla, took to social media to flaunt her bundle of joy on the special day.

The photos saw Jidula posing close to a beautifully-designed Christmas tree as she beamed with her pretty smile.

Another photo of the birthday girl saw her dressed like a princess while wearing a pink dress and standing in front of a piece of furniture.

After posting the photos on her Instagram page, Dr Satekla captioned them:

"My C-Mama is 4 years old today. She brings us so much joy and I’m so grateful to God for choosing me to be her mother. Happy birthday @jidulaxii"

Fans react to the photos

Many followers of Dr Satekla and admirers of Jidula took to the comment section to shower praise on the little girl.

Popular radio personality abeikusantana had this to say:

"Happy birthday Princess of The Lion King"

Gospel star empress_gifty also wrote:

"Happy birthday baby gal"

ohemaawoyeje also commented:

"Happy birthday Princess"

TV show host dentaa_show noted:

"Wow 4 already. Happy blessed birthday #CJ. God bless you."

cookieteegh was stunned:

"Oh wowww, already?? Happy birthday young lady"

There were many celebratory comments flowing the way of Jidula on her big day.

