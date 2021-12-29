Pretty Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has taken to social media to show off her pretty kid sister

The well-known Ghanaian actress decided to flaunt the sister on the occasion of her birthday today, December 29, 2021

Martha Ankomah is noted for dazzling in many photos and videos she shares wearing quality African print attires

Pretty Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has warmed hearts on social media after she flaunted her beautiful lookalike sister on her birthday today, December 29.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Martha Ankomah decided to put her sister on blast for all to see.

The actress shared a photo of the sister wearing a beautiful Kente outfit and complimenting her look with an exquisite fascinator.

Actress Martha Ankomah. Source: Instagtram/@marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

That particular photo saw the sister of the actress believed to be called Adwoa Mercy, blowing a kiss for the camera.

Another photo saw the pretty young lady seated on a couch while at work and had a scarf tied around her neck.

After posting the photos, Martha Ankomah captioned them:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful darling sister @msadwoamercy you are blessed and highly favored"

Fans react to the photos

Ardent followers of Martha Ankomah took to the comment section to react to the photos and also wish her sister well.

Actress emeliabrobbey wrote:

"Happy birthday dear"

efokwasilumor also commented:

"Happy BDAY Madam. Be bless on all sides"

aben5370 had this to say:

"Wow she's beautiful as you"

rita_adjeiwaa commented:

"Happy birthday to you Mercy"

ohemaa_akosua_esther commented:

"Blood is indeed thicker"

vkofibrobbey wrote:

"My darling friend and sparring partner. HBD Adwoa Mercy"

