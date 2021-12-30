Instagram model, Abidivabroni, is celebrating another milestone as she has released stunning photo on her page

In the photo, the beautiful model was captured feeling herself as she put her iconic figure on display which has taken over IG

The said birthday photo has attracted massive reactions from her teeming followers as they took the comment section to wish her well

Ghanaian Instagram model, Abidivabroni, is a year older today, December 30, 2021.

As she is celebrating another milestone, the mother of four has released a beautiful photo on her official Instagram page.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Abidivaboni is captured wearing a beautiful outfit from head to toe.

Abidivabroni: Mom of 4 celebrates birthday with stunning photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Abidivabroni)

Source: Original

From the photo, she covered her mouth with a cloth as she displayed her iconic figure.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, "I fought So many silent battles …God has been faithful to me ….HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

Fans joined her to celebrate her birthday:

@roselynfelli:

"Happy birthday sweetheart."

@lunderwood205:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful."

@jerry_.lightskin:

"Happy birthday."

@bigboibry:

"Happy Birthday Lady."

@billyemerald123:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

@fowizle_cubana

"Happy birthday one of the Africa most curved human."

