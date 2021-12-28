Black Sherif has been spotted making his fanbase in Nigeria go crazy with his performance

The Ghanaian star joined his Nigerian counterpart Burna Boy to perform the Second Sermon remix

An excited crowd was seen cheering on the young Ghanaian star as he entertained them to the best of his abilities

Ghanaian burgeoning musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif famed as Black Sherif, has thrilled his Nigerian fans in a concert that saw him performing his songs.

In a number of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Black Sherif was seen joining Nigerian superstar Burna Boy known in real life as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu on stage.

The duo was spotted thrilling a packed auditorium with all the renditions of his Sermon trilogy.

Burna Boy was seen moving up and down excitedly as he jammed to the song and backed Black Sherif to sing the 1st and 2nd Sermons.

The duo then went on to thrill the fans with the Second Sermon remix which is already a banger in both Ghana and Nigeria.

Newfound 'bromance' between Black Sherif and Burna Boy

The Nigerian star took a liking for Black Sherif some months ago when he was spotted jamming to the Second Sermon song while on tour in the UK.

Burna Boy was seen singing the Twi lines in the song and later spotted watching the music video of the song.

Following that time, the duo came into contact and decided to work on a remix of the Second Sermon which has already made millions of views across all streaming platforms.

