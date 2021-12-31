Ghanaian celebrities bedazzled eyeballs with stunning family photos as they gave fans and followers glimpses of their family life on several occasions in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While some media and entertainment A-listers were notoriously private with their family, these personalities shared their loved ones with the public by releasing photos with them online.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, a renowned actress and television presenter, posed with her husband and daughter and splashed the snaps on Instagram to celebrate her girl's birthday.

2021 In Review: 5 Ghanaian Celebrities Who Wowed Many with the Most Beautiful Family Photos Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown/Tracey Boakye/Van Vicker/Diana Hamilton/Kennedy Osei

Source: Instagram

On November 17, 2021, Kennedy Osei, the first son of Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite, released new family photos on social media.

The General Manager of Despite Media and his wife Tracy beamed in the shots with their twin girls as the babies marked their first birthday.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Actor Van Vicker went viral as he released a photo with his three children on social media.

These celebrities were among some famous Ghanaian stars who were hailed for sharing the beautiful moments of their family on social media.

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the best family photos of 2021 for your view.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

The actress and TV presenter posed with her husband and daughter as their little girl turned two years old.

#shot @kays__photographs

2. Kennedy Osei:

The General Manager of Despite Media and his wife Tracy beamed in the shots with their twin girls as the babies marked their first birthday.

3. Tracey Boakye:

The actress and serial entrepreneur was photographed with her adorable children.

4. Van Vicker:

A new family photo of award-winning Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his three children.

5. Dina Hamilton:

''From us to you. May your joy be endless from now and forevermore. Thanks for all your support and Prayers,'' Ghanaian gospel singer said as she posed with her children and husband.

5 Ghanaian Celebrities Who Made Generous Donations In 2021

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities raised funds or donated towards good causes to support everything from the deprived, unemployed people to the sick in 2021.

Through their foundation, they did their bit to help those in need by paying school fees, hospital bills, and feeding the poor on the street.

Media personalities like Serwaa Amihere, and movie stars such as Jackie Appiah and Tracey Boakye, donated sizable sums of cash and goodies while encouraging their followers to give to those in need.

Source: YEN.com.gh