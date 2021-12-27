Some Ghanaian celebrities raised funds or donated towards good causes to support everything from the deprived, unemployed people to the sick in 2021.

Through their foundation, they did their bit to help those in need by paying school fees, hospital bills, and feeding the poor on the street.

Media personalities like Serwaa Amihere, and movie stars such as Jackie Appiah and Tracey Boakye, donated sizable sums of cash and goodies while encouraging their followers to give to those in need.

2021 In Review: 5 Ghanaian Celebrities Who Made Generous Donations

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, some made it easy for their followers to donate to those in need or their cause.

Michy, born Michelle Diamond, is among dozens of famous faces who hit the streets to feed people.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the names of personalities who embarked on kind gestures to help the underprivileged in 2021.

1. Jackie Appiah:

On her 38th birthday, Jackie Appiah travelled to the Northern part of Ghana to celebrate with children and women, where she donated an electronic borehole, food, drinks, sanitizers, mattresses, educational materials, and a lot of goodies.

2. Stonebwoy:

Stonebwoy, through his foundation, the Livingstone Foundation, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, donated thousands of cedis to the Orthopedic Training Centre and medical facilities in Accra, Ghana.

3. Serwaa Amihere:

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the Serwaa Amihere Foundation hosted 200 widows and single mothers and supported some with seed capital and other items to start a business.

4. Tracey Boakye:

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye on September 4 donated food items to the underprivileged on the street.

5. Michy:

The singer and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to disclose how she spent her Christmas Day

''The little @chopiusfoods could do for the less privileged. Giving back to a society that has given me so much is extremely fulfilling. God bless you all.

''From Atomic to Madina to Nima, we made sure to share a little love, food, and happy tears,'' she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh