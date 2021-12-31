Ghana is blessed to have celebrities who are not only thriving in their businesses and craft but also who are good mothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Their kids are lovely and some of them seem to have already taken after their parents’ careers.

YEN.com.gh brings you 12 celebrity kids who made headlines and blessed the internet with their lovely photos and activities.

A collage of Simona, Baby Maxin, Shatta Majesty, Jidula, and Baby Lorde. Photo credit: @simonaoseistrong @iamamamcbrown @michygh @jidulaxii @babylordethefirst/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Baby Maxin: Nana Ama McBrown's daughter made the headlines almost every week! She is cute, adorable, smart, intelligent, and entertaining just like her mother. Baby Maxin had beautiful photos flooding her Instagram all the time. In the year 2021, she started her journey as a multilingual person when she started learning French, and English aside from her local language Twi. One time, Baby Maxin warmed the hearts of everyone when she chose her own item during shopping with her mother:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Sante Apau: Call her the youngest businesswoman in Ghana and you won't be wrong. Rapper Okyeame Kwame's confident daughter also made it to the news. At one point, she was rapping like a superstar, and it was no wonder since the father's blood runs through her. Sante also made beautiful photos together with her brother Sir Kwame Bota:

3. Jidula: Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula is perhaps the most bubbly of all the celebrity kids. She is also loved by many for her American accent, her intelligence, and hilarious videos. Jidula made the headlines many times in 2021:

4. Majesty: Shatta Wale and Michy's son also warmed the hearts of social media users with his photos and activities. One time, for instance, he went on an adventure with the mother and encouraged her to be brave. Earlier in February 2021, Majesty took her mother out on Valentine's Day and forgot his wallet back at home:

5. John Jnr: Dumelo's son also made the headlines sometime in 2021. His biggest news was when he started schooling in London, where he relocated to. YEN.com.gh also published photos of John Junior showing how big he has grown at four:

6. Baby Lorde: Kafui Danku's daughter is also adorable. She has started taking after her mother as a filmmaker. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Baby Lorde was already handling the camera like a professional:

7. Akua Nhyira: Tracey Boakye's daughter was in the news recently when a photo of her looking older than her age popped up on the internet. Her beauty has been admired by her fans:

8. Alfie: Vivian Jill's son Alfie also got many talking on social media. YEN.com.gh published photos of Alfie that showed how big he has grown in recent times.

9. Simona strong: Rapper Strongman's daughter is a fashionista at the young age of two. Simona got social media laughing with her 'Wash sha wa say' challenge video.:

10. Zain: KiDi's son, Zain, has kept a low profile on social media. However, a video of him shouting happily when his father mentioned his name in his song Golden Boy, got people admiring him:

11. Naila4reall: Hajia4Reall's daughter seems to have taken after her music career already. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she sang and performed one of her mother's songs, Gold Child:

12. Island Frimpong: Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong also made the headlines. Just recently, she was in the news for learning how to swim at her young age:

Source: YEN.com.gh