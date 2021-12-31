It's just a few hours to enter 2022 and as the #1 fastest-growing news website in Ghana, we have our cherished readers and followers to thank for making 2021 memorable.

The year started off with a lot of fears due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty of an end or a vaccine being in sight.

With many things taking shape as the months went on life as we knew it some years back started coming back to normal.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you the biggest stories of the year 2021 and how all of you helped make them go viral.

1. Pamela Watara finally meets her 'meeter' as lady dancing in video goes viral

A video which showed a woman dancing to a song went viral on social media after she was compared to Ghanaian socialite and brand influencer, Pamela Watara.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a young lady with low-cut hairstyle was seen standing in front of a room.

She was wearing what looked like a nightie and was beaming with smiles while showing off her dancing skills.

2. Yaw Tog WASSCE Results: Rapper Reacts As His Friend Leaks Slip Online

Teen rapper Yaw Tog, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, reacted to a trending photo of a WASSCE result slip purported to be his.

The supposed WASSCE result slip of Yaw Tog was shared by a Twitter user, @Quophieparadise, who indicated that he and Tog had done it.

The slip had the rapper's image of him in a school uniform. Among the subjects on the slip were Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Geography, and Government.

3. US Based Young Lady Tracks Missing iPhone and Finds it in Ghana

A video of a young lady based in the US who lost her phone but ended up locating it in a whole different continent surfaced online and got many talking.

The lady recounted that at the beginning of October, she lost her iPhone while walking on a street in Washington DC in the US.

In an attempt to locate the missing phone, the lady tried calling the phone but it was switched off.

4. Tonto Dikeh: Nigerian Actress Arrives in Ghana amid Music and Dancing; Takes off Shoes in Video

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited.

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly went down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better.

5. Amodzie: Ghanaian Woman Reportedly 198 Speaks About Encounter with Kwame Nkrumah's Mother in Video

Amodzie, an aged Ghanaian woman who reportedly lived for 198 years granted an interview to Onua TV where she made some breathtaking narrations.

During the interview, Amodzie who currently lives at Subri in the Wassa East district of the Western Region said she had personally encountered the mother of Ghana's first president even before Kwame Nkrumah was born.

6. Princess Shyngle shares and deletes throwback photo from 2012

A throwback photo of Princess Shyngle popped up online putting the Gambian actress under public scrutiny once again.

Shyngle has been one of the most popular female celebrities on social media in the past year.

Her popularity has come mainly because of her distinctive physique which sees her having one of the tiniest mid-sections of any female around.

7. Most High: Ghanaian daredevil sets crate challenge record with 10 steps; video drops

A Ghanaian daredevil set a record with the viral crate challenge with what appeared to be the highest level of crates ever attempted in a new video making rounds online.

The man was seen readying himself to take part in the challenge as the video showed the crates he was going to climb.

8. Abena Amoah: Daughter of Kofi Amoah gets 9As in Cambridge University Exams; Celebrated by Proud Father

Abena Amoah, the daughter of popular Ghanaian businessman, Citizen Kofi Amoah, has made her father and many proud as she performed excellently in Cambridge University Assessment exams.

Her father, Citizen Kofi Amoah, a proud dad, shared the news on his official Twitter page, @amoah_citizen.

