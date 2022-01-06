After Amsterdam Tracey Boakye's son moves to Germany; shows off swag in photo

Tracey Boakye's first son, Kwaku Danso, has been spotted having a thrilling time in Germany

The young boy was seen posing for a photo with a lady about his age and called her his new best friend

Not long ago, the young prince was seen taking some shots in Amsterdam which was their first stop away from Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kwaku Danso Yahaya, the first child, and son of actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new photo but this time in Germany with a friend.

The young man is currently having the time of his life outside the country as he has already been to Amsterdam with his mum and is now in Germany.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Danso Yahaya was spotted posing beside a young lady of his age.

Photos of Tracey Boakye's son. Source: Instagram/@Kwaku_danso_yahaya

Source: Instagram

He appeared to be enjoying the company of the young lady and even went ahead to call her his new bestie.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kwaku Danso Yahaya and the young lady were seen posing inside what looked like a shopping mall in Germany.

The young king of the movie maker was seen wearing a black winter jacket as he beamed with smiles for the photo.

The young lady, on the other hand, was seen wearing a pink winger jacket as she stood beside Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

After posting the photo on his official Instagram page, it was captioned:

"New best friend in Germany. @akosuafinefine"

Fans react to the photo

Lovers of Kwaku Dansi Yahaya and his mother took to the comment section to react to the photo.

asare_bernice_ came in with the comment:

"Ei asew new friend s3n"

veronica_mame_adjowa_quansah_ also wrote:

"Looking great"

desirae.salome noted:

"Big brother I see you chilling with the big girls"

Tracey Boakye flies her kids' nanny abroad to have fun with them, fans praise her in video

Ghanaian actress, producer and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has warmed the hearts of many people following a video showing her abroad with her kids' nanny.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye and her entire family were seen at what looked like a restaurant.

They were in the company of a young lady Tracey Boakye described as the nanny to her first son and child, Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

Source: YEN.com.gh