Agya Koo, in a hilarious video was dressed as a policeman and met fellow actor Van Vicker and playfully attempted to arrest him

The actor, upon noticing Van Vicker, asked him to get into the police station, and the pair broke out in laughter

From the looks of the video, it seems Agya Koo was getting ready to shoot a movie, with the police uniform being a costume

Popular Ghanaian comedian and actor Agya Koo has left fans in stitches with a comical video in which he dressed up as a policeman and tried to apprehend fellow actor Van Vicker. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, captured the lighthearted encounter between the two entertainment icons.

Ghanaian Actor Agya Koo and Van Vicker Photo Source: official_agya_koo

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Agya Koo is seen rocking a full police uniform, complete with a badge and a stern expression. He crossed paths with Van Vicker, who quickly caught onto the playful charade. Agya Koo gestured for Van Vicker to accompany him to the police station, mimicking the actions of a law enforcement officer leading a suspect to the cells.

The two actors engaged in a playful banter as Agya Koo continued his pretend arrest, with laughter ensuing between the pair.

Social media users who watched the video were quick to speculate about the context of the hilarious encounter. Judging by the costumes and the actors' reactions, it appears that Agya Koo was in the midst of preparations for an upcoming movie. The police uniform, it seems, was merely a costume for his role, and the impromptu scene with Van Vicker was likely a playful moment captured on set.

Agya Koo and Van Vicker get peeps laughing

Social media users dropped interesting reactions to the footage.

De Sayer Richard commented:

I first thought it was Dampare ooh

Babaao@98 said:

I thought say ibi Dampare ooo the moment he was coming

akwa449 reacted:

Agya koo is not late to join de service...just make yr 2k ready

Agya Koo jams to Sarkodie's music

In another story, Agya Koo expressed his unending love for rapper Sarkodie's music after a video was posted on his Instagram page.

In the video, he was captured jamming to Sarkodie's Devil Inside Of Me while riding in one of his plush cars.

Many people admired his taste in music as fans of Sarkodie applauded him in the comment section, while others spoke about his NPP campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh